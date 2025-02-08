Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Issues Q3 2025 Earnings Guidance

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.010-0.050 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $27.0 million-$31.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $34.5 million.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of Lantronix from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lantronix from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Lantronix in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Lantronix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Lantronix Stock Performance

LTRX opened at $3.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Lantronix has a 1-year low of $2.48 and a 1-year high of $5.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.74 and a 200-day moving average of $3.70.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.13). Lantronix had a negative return on equity of 2.60% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. As a group, analysts forecast that Lantronix will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lantronix

In other news, CEO Saleel Awsare bought 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.66 per share, with a total value of $212,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,269.44. The trade was a 52.22 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Hoshi Printer acquired 15,000 shares of Lantronix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.90 per share, with a total value of $43,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 176,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,617.50. This represents a 9.31 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lantronix Company Profile

Lantronix, Inc provides solutions for video surveillance, infotainment systems, and intelligent substations infrastructure in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT System Solutions, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; Embedded IoT Modules, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and Software and Engineering Services offers SaaS platform that enables customers to deploy, monitor, manage, and automate across their global deployments through a single platform login.

Featured Stories

