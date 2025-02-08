Choreo LLC Trims Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Choreo LLC lessened its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,991 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 344.3% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Planning Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of PayPal by 186.1% in the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of PayPal by 125.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 437 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $77.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $55.77 and a one year high of $93.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 23.44%. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on PayPal from $90.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on PayPal from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on PayPal from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on PayPal from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on PayPal from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.29.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

