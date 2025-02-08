Apollon Financial LLC Has $3.47 Million Holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Apollon Financial LLC decreased its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Apollon Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Apollon Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $3,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 29,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 3,440 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $5,978,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyche Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IHI opened at $63.81 on Friday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12-month low of $53.72 and a 12-month high of $65.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.29. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.83.

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

