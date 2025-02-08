Platform Technology Partners Acquires 54 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Platform Technology Partners lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,266 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for about 0.9% of Platform Technology Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 110.0% during the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 63 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 71.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $655.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $599.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $545.29. The firm has a market cap of $203.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $375.20 and a 1 year high of $663.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $11.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.21 by $3.74. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 29.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Alex S. Golten sold 5,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.25, for a total transaction of $3,313,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,545 shares in the company, valued at $2,255,506.25. This represents a 59.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer Carey Halio sold 1,545 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $624.67, for a total value of $965,115.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 8,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,117,296.64. This represents a 15.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,475 shares of company stock worth $19,692,543 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $550.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $686.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $677.00 to $639.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $591.06.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

