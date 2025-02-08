Arlington Financial Advisors LLC Takes $554,000 Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,911 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. CWM LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 6.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 79,253 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $24,133,000 after buying an additional 4,987 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 8.5% during the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 5,615 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $943,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT grew its position in McDonald’s by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 29,984 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $9,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. KeyCorp cut their target price on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $297.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on McDonald’s from $334.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 3,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.15, for a total value of $989,121.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,807,201.25. This represents a 26.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.75, for a total value of $84,225.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,214,275.25. This represents a 3.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,406 shares of company stock valued at $2,150,857. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $294.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $290.73 and its 200 day moving average is $290.40. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $243.53 and a one year high of $317.90. The stock has a market cap of $210.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.74.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.16%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

