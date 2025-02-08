Beeks Financial Cloud Group (LON:BKS) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Beeks Financial Cloud Group plc (LON:BKS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 306 ($3.80) and last traded at GBX 301.75 ($3.74), with a volume of 2114675 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 292 ($3.62).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 335 ($4.16) price objective on shares of Beeks Financial Cloud Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BKS
Beeks Financial Cloud Group Trading Up 0.3 %
Insider Activity at Beeks Financial Cloud Group
In related news, insider Gordon McArthur sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 260 ($3.23), for a total value of £780,000 ($967,621.88). Insiders own 44.43% of the company’s stock.
About Beeks Financial Cloud Group
Cloud computing is crucial to Capital Markets and finance. Beeks Group is a leading managed cloud provider exclusively within this fast-moving sector. Our Infrastructure-as-a-Service model is optimised for low-latency private cloud compute, connectivity and analytics, providing the flexibility to deploy and connect to exchanges, trading venues and public cloud for a true hybrid cloud experience.
ISO 27001 certified, we provide world-class security aligned to global security requirements.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Beeks Financial Cloud Group
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Chipotle’s Slip: A Short-Term Dip or Long-Term Opportunity?
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Why New Tariffs Could Boost These 3 Basic Materials Stocks
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 02/03 – 02/07
Receive News & Ratings for Beeks Financial Cloud Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beeks Financial Cloud Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.