Beeks Financial Cloud Group (LON:BKS) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Beeks Financial Cloud Group plc (LON:BKS) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday. The stock traded as high as GBX 306 ($3.80) and last traded at GBX 301.75 ($3.74), with a volume of 2114675 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 292 ($3.62).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 335 ($4.16) price objective on shares of Beeks Financial Cloud Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.49, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 279.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 261.39. The stock has a market capitalization of £201.31 million, a PE ratio of 30,200.00 and a beta of 0.38.

In related news, insider Gordon McArthur sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 260 ($3.23), for a total value of £780,000 ($967,621.88). Insiders own 44.43% of the company’s stock.

Cloud computing is crucial to Capital Markets and finance. Beeks Group is a leading managed cloud provider exclusively within this fast-moving sector. Our Infrastructure-as-a-Service model is optimised for low-latency private cloud compute, connectivity and analytics, providing the flexibility to deploy and connect to exchanges, trading venues and public cloud for a true hybrid cloud experience.

ISO 27001 certified, we provide world-class security aligned to global security requirements.

