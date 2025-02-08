Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 2,466 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,018 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,466 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $7,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its stake in shares of Target by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 17,977 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Target by 542.5% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 108,151 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $14,620,000 after purchasing an additional 91,318 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Target by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,106 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Opinicus Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Target by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Opinicus Capital Inc. now owns 8,634 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Target by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. now owns 110,698 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $14,964,000 after buying an additional 26,071 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of TGT stock opened at $131.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $60.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $135.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.84. Target Co. has a one year low of $120.21 and a one year high of $181.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $25.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.87 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 31.11%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TGT shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Target from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Target from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Target from $157.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.70.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

