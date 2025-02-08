Best Automotive Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – February 08th

NVIDIA, Tesla, and Salesforce are the three Automotive stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Automotive stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that are involved in the production, distribution, and sale of vehicles, automobile parts, and related services. These stocks represent ownership in companies within the automotive industry and their performance is influenced by factors such as consumer demand, technological advancements, and regulatory changes impacting the sector. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Automotive stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NVDA traded up $1.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $129.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,239,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,045,696. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $135.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 51.10, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $66.25 and a twelve month high of $153.13.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $12.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $361.62. The company had a trading volume of 69,251,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,880,264. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $408.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $303.53. Tesla has a twelve month low of $138.80 and a twelve month high of $488.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.27, a P/E/G ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Shares of CRM traded down $5.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $325.81. The stock had a trading volume of 7,612,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,522,191. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $338.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $300.36. Salesforce has a 1-year low of $212.00 and a 1-year high of $369.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.31.

