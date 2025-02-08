Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) Trading Up 7.1% – What’s Next?

Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE:YRD – Get Free Report) shares traded up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.14 and last traded at $6.18. 170,982 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 76% from the average session volume of 97,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.77.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Yiren Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.17. The stock has a market cap of $522.17 million, a PE ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YRD. XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in shares of Yiren Digital by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 20,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,294 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Yiren Digital during the third quarter worth about $78,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Yiren Digital during the third quarter worth about $89,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Yiren Digital in the third quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Yiren Digital by 44.0% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 256,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 78,415 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Yiren Digital Ltd. provides financial services through an AI-powered platform in China. Its platform provides a suite of financial and lifestyle services. The company offers financial services, which provides a portfolio of loan products to borrowers; insurance brokerage services; and consumption and lifestyle services, including non-financial products and services to meet various consumer needs.

