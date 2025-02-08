Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 1,369 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,741 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $12,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LMT. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 60,592.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,559,178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $911,433,000 after buying an additional 1,556,609 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 124.0% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 450,870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $263,561,000 after acquiring an additional 249,591 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,074,855 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,797,437,000 after purchasing an additional 240,306 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 6.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,389,025 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,981,088,000 after purchasing an additional 209,591 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,376,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $579.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $565.00 to $515.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $497.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $611.00 to $523.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $555.60.

Shares of LMT opened at $444.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $486.55 and its 200 day moving average is $535.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $413.92 and a 12-month high of $618.95. The company has a market capitalization of $104.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.48.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.58 by $1.09. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 101.47%. Research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a $3.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.30%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

