Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) is Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,558,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,180 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 2.2% of Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $68,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $106,724,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6,570.4% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,032,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,528,000 after buying an additional 2,002,397 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,671,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $223,508,000 after buying an additional 1,330,526 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8,134.7% during the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,166,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,822,000 after buying an additional 1,152,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4,618.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,170,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,290 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VWO opened at $44.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.28. The company has a market capitalization of $81.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.91 and a fifty-two week high of $49.57.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

