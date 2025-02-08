Promising Biotech Stocks To Follow Today – February 05th

AbbVie, Danaher, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Cencora, GSK, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and Moderna are the seven Biotech stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Biotech stocks are stocks of companies that are primarily involved in the research, development, production, and commercialization of biological, pharmaceutical, and medical products. These companies typically focus on innovative technologies and treatments, such as genetic engineering, drug development, and medical devices, to address various medical conditions and diseases. Investing in biotech stocks can offer significant growth potential but comes with increased risks due to the uncertain outcomes of clinical trials and regulatory approvals. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Biotech stocks within the last several days.

AbbVie (ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $1.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $191.79. 2,314,558 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,249,471. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.93 billion, a PE ratio of 79.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.58. AbbVie has a 52-week low of $153.58 and a 52-week high of $207.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $177.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Danaher (DHR)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Shares of DHR traded down $2.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $212.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,695,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,850,236. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $153.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $234.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $252.68. Danaher has a 52 week low of $210.04 and a 52 week high of $281.70.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

VRTX stock traded up $4.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $486.36. The stock had a trading volume of 580,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,586,439. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -244.31, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $435.03 and a 200 day moving average of $462.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $377.85 and a 1-year high of $519.88.

Cencora (COR)

Cencora, Inc. sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

COR traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $250.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,021,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,300,162. The stock has a market cap of $48.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.37, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.49. Cencora has a twelve month low of $214.77 and a twelve month high of $262.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84.

GSK (GSK)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

GSK stock traded up $2.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.55. The company had a trading volume of 5,694,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,329,523. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. GSK has a 12 month low of $31.72 and a 12 month high of $45.92. The stock has a market cap of $77.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.64.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Shares of TMO traded down $2.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $578.38. The stock had a trading volume of 335,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,036,377. The firm has a market cap of $221.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $544.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $571.88. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a twelve month low of $493.30 and a twelve month high of $627.88.

Moderna (MRNA)

Moderna, Inc., a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

Shares of Moderna stock traded up $0.71 on Wednesday, hitting $34.88. The stock had a trading volume of 4,762,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,731,771. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.22. Moderna has a twelve month low of $31.94 and a twelve month high of $170.47. The stock has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

