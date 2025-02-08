BLB&B Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

BLB&B Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,408 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,521 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,671,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,307,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,803 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 6.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,195,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,148,717,000 after purchasing an additional 294,276 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,726,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $602,819,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 20,324.5% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,715,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $600,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702,340 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $573,306,000. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines stock opened at $252.31 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $162.62 and a 52 week high of $265.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $229.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $233.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.76.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 38.99%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 104.21%.

IBM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on International Business Machines from $217.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $205.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.53.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

