Genpact (NYSE:G) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.520-3.590 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.0 billion-$5.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.1 billion. Genpact also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.790-0.800 EPS.

Genpact Stock Up 11.3 %

Shares of G stock traded up $5.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.98. 4,185,551 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,341,459. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.15. The company has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Genpact has a 12 month low of $30.23 and a 12 month high of $56.76.

Get Genpact alerts:

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.04). Genpact had a return on equity of 22.61% and a net margin of 10.77%. On average, equities analysts expect that Genpact will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genpact Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. This is an increase from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th. Genpact’s payout ratio is 21.48%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on G. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Genpact from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Genpact from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Genpact from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, TD Cowen raised Genpact from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genpact currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.63.

Read Our Latest Analysis on G

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Piyush Mehta sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total transaction of $513,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 151,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,475,125.06. The trade was a 7.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Balkrishan Kalra sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total value of $417,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,407,545.60. This trade represents a 3.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,058 shares of company stock valued at $1,558,675 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About Genpact

(Get Free Report)

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.