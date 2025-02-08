GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 85.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 485 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $2,087,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Uber Technologies by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 321,726 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $24,180,000 after acquiring an additional 13,433 shares during the period. Aviso Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,302,000. Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $1,206,000. Finally, Brophy Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth about $1,041,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $74.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.07. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $54.84 and a one year high of $87.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $157.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.20, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 33.46%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UBER has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.19.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on UBER

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 27,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $2,025,162.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,821,368.10. This trade represents a 20.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.