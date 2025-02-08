Mezzasalma Advisors LLC Sells 216 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Mezzasalma Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $2,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 320.0% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

NASDAQ SMH opened at $245.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.32. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $193.72 and a 12 month high of $283.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.0713 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

