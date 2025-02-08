Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 6th,RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the transportation company on Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th.

Delta Air Lines has a payout ratio of 7.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Delta Air Lines to earn $8.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.3%.

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $68.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $43.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.36. Delta Air Lines has a 12 month low of $37.29 and a 12 month high of $69.98.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $15.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.20 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 30.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Delta Air Lines will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 17,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total transaction of $1,241,367.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,479,212.12. This trade represents a 33.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP William C. Carroll sold 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total transaction of $554,568.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,304,291.12. This represents a 29.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,863 shares of company stock valued at $8,649,150 over the last 90 days. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $59.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.22.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

