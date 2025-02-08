MicroSectors Travel 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FLYU) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

MicroSectors Travel 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FLYU – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $61.88, but opened at $59.24. MicroSectors Travel 3x Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $61.08, with a volume of 1,059 shares.
MicroSectors Travel 3x Leveraged ETN Trading Up 3.8 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $47.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 4.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.46.
About MicroSectors Travel 3x Leveraged ETN
The MicroSectors Travel 3x Leveraged ETN (FLYU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MerQube MicroSectors U.S. Travel index. The fund tracks 3x the daily price movements of a liquidity-weighted index of US-listed travel-related companies. FLYU was launched on Jun 24, 2022 and is issued by REX Microsectors.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than MicroSectors Travel 3x Leveraged ETN
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Chipotle’s Slip: A Short-Term Dip or Long-Term Opportunity?
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Why New Tariffs Could Boost These 3 Basic Materials Stocks
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 02/03 – 02/07
Receive News & Ratings for MicroSectors Travel 3x Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroSectors Travel 3x Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.