AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.000-4.500 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.6 billion-$9.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.6 billion.

AGCO Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE AGCO opened at $100.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. AGCO has a 12-month low of $84.35 and a 12-month high of $125.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.25.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.04). AGCO had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 1.35%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AGCO will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGCO Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently -20.39%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of AGCO from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on AGCO from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on AGCO from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on AGCO from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on AGCO from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.20.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

