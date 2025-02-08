News Co. (ASX:NWS) Raises Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

News Co. (ASX:NWS – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, February 7th,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be given a dividend of 0.112 per share on Tuesday, April 8th. This represents a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This is an increase from News’s previous interim dividend of $0.11.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.00, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

