Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target Raised to $115.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $103.00 to $115.00 in a research report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FTNT. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Fortinet from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.43.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $107.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.52 billion, a PE ratio of 47.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Fortinet has a 12-month low of $54.57 and a 12-month high of $110.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.56.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. Fortinet had a return on equity of 463.85% and a net margin of 29.30%. As a group, analysts expect that Fortinet will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 22,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.93, for a total transaction of $2,244,163.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,983,683 shares in the company, valued at $4,796,972,076.19. This represents a 0.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Neukom purchased 355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $98.50 per share, with a total value of $34,967.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 150,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,799,132.50. This trade represents a 0.24 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,860 shares of company stock valued at $6,469,056 over the last 90 days. 18.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 276.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,685,230 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $285,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705,767 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in Fortinet by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 6,577,467 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $631,700,000 after buying an additional 1,766,860 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 136.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,919,952 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $275,877,000 after buying an additional 1,682,708 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Fortinet by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,281,279 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,115,663,000 after buying an additional 766,135 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth $69,381,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

