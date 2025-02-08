Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07, Zacks reports. Entegris had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 13.00%. Entegris updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.640-0.710 EPS.

Entegris Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $106.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.19, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.24. Entegris has a 12 month low of $94.92 and a 12 month high of $147.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.15.

Get Entegris alerts:

Entegris Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Entegris’s payout ratio is currently 20.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ENTG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on Entegris from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Entegris from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Entegris from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Entegris from $150.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Entegris from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.60.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Entegris

Entegris Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.