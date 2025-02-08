Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07, Zacks reports. Entegris had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 13.00%. Entegris updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.640-0.710 EPS.
Entegris Stock Down 2.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $106.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.19, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.24. Entegris has a 12 month low of $94.92 and a 12 month high of $147.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.15.
Entegris Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Entegris’s payout ratio is currently 20.73%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Entegris Company Profile
Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).
