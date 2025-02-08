High Country Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HCBC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

High Country Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HCBC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 30th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Monday, February 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th.

High Country Bancorp Stock Performance

HCBC opened at $31.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.13 million, a PE ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.42. High Country Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.76 and a 52 week high of $35.00.

Get High Country Bancorp alerts:

High Country Bancorp (OTCMKTS:HCBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter.

About High Country Bancorp

High Country Bancorp, Inc, a bank holding company, provides various banking products and services. The company accepts noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposits. It also provides personal loans; commercial real estate loans, commercial equipment loans, and commercial lines of credit; home equity loans; and mortgage loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for High Country Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Country Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.