D Orazio & Associates Inc. Increases Stock Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 145,177 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,302 shares during the period. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF makes up about 4.5% of D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $30,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock opened at $215.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $214.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.86. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $169.96 and a 1-year high of $221.92.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.3103 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

