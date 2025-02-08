D Orazio & Associates Inc. Has $392,000 Holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 51.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,505 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,905 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 23,350.0% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of JCPB stock opened at $46.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.37 and its 200-day moving average is $47.05.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1921 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.