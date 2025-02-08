Vest Financial LLC Has $89.22 Million Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Vest Financial LLC increased its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 322,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,016 shares during the period. Chubb accounts for about 1.6% of Vest Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $89,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 56.5% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Chubb in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Chubb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Raelipskie Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the third quarter worth about $30,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CB opened at $270.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $108.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.67. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $238.85 and a 1 year high of $302.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $273.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $279.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.69. Chubb had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 13.75%. On average, analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.02%.

CB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $296.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Chubb from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Chubb from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $295.73.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

