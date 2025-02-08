enCore Energy (NASDAQ:EU) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

enCore Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:EU – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.01 and last traded at $3.02, with a volume of 897620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of enCore Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

enCore Energy Price Performance

Insider Transactions at enCore Energy

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.41 and a 200 day moving average of $3.63.

In other news, Chairman William M. Sheriff sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total value of $76,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,120,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,784,176. The trade was a 1.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On enCore Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of enCore Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in enCore Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of enCore Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of enCore Energy during the third quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of enCore Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. 20.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About enCore Energy

enCore Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in Crownpoint and Hosta Butte uranium project area covers 3,020 acres located in the Grants Uranium Belt, New Mexico. The company also holds interest in the Marquez-Juan Tafoya property comprises 14,582 acres located in McKinley and Sandoval counties of New Mexico; and the Nose Rock project comprising 42 owned unpatented lode mining claims comprising approximately 800 acres located in McKinley County, New Mexico.

