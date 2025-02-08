Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH) Holdings Raised by Cidel Asset Management Inc.

Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 475,838 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,098 shares during the quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $9,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 29,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $358,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Finally, Goldstein Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 41,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:PXH opened at $21.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.82. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $18.44 and a 12-month high of $23.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.87.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (PXH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Emerging index. The fund tracks an index of emerging market companies selected and weighted based on a fundamental methodology. PXH was launched on Sep 27, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

