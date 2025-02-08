Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. Telenor ASA had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 24.17%.
Telenor ASA Price Performance
Shares of TELNY opened at $12.42 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Telenor ASA has a 12-month low of $10.55 and a 12-month high of $13.12. The stock has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.59.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages recently weighed in on TELNY. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Telenor ASA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays lowered shares of Telenor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.
Telenor ASA Company Profile
Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Nordics, Asia, Infrastructure, and Amp. The company offers mobile subscriptions and handsets, telephony, broadband, data security, communications services, and TV services to residential and business customers, as well as wholesale services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Telenor ASA
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Chipotle’s Slip: A Short-Term Dip or Long-Term Opportunity?
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Why New Tariffs Could Boost These 3 Basic Materials Stocks
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 02/03 – 02/07
Receive News & Ratings for Telenor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telenor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.