JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) Issues Earnings Results

JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. JFE had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 2.69%.
JFE Price Performance
OTCMKTS JFEEF opened at $10.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.10 and a 200 day moving average of $12.70. JFE has a one year low of $11.92 and a one year high of $13.15.
About JFE
