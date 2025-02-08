JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) Issues Earnings Results

JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. JFE had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 2.69%.

JFE Price Performance

OTCMKTS JFEEF opened at $10.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.10 and a 200 day moving average of $12.70. JFE has a one year low of $11.92 and a one year high of $13.15.

About JFE

JFE Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in steel, engineering, and trading businesses in Japan and internationally. Its Steel segment produces and sells various steel products, processed steel products, and raw materials, as well as operates in the transportation, facility maintenance, and construction businesses.

