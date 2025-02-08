Medexus Pharmaceuticals (TSE:MDP) Cut to Hold at Stifel Canada

Stifel Canada downgraded shares of Medexus Pharmaceuticals (TSE:MDP – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on MDP. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Medexus Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Medexus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$6.00 to C$3.45 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James raised Medexus Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$4.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Ventum Financial raised their target price on Medexus Pharmaceuticals from C$5.00 to C$6.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Leede Financial upgraded Medexus Pharmaceuticals from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$5.49.

Shares of Medexus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at C$3.21 on Thursday. Medexus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of C$1.47 and a 52 week high of C$5.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.82. The stock has a market capitalization of C$78.74 million, a PE ratio of 64.20 and a beta of 1.96.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on the therapeutic areas comprising oncology, hematology, rheumatology, auto-immune diseases, allergy, and dermatology. Its primary products are IXINITY, an intravenous recombinant factor IX therapeutic for use in patients 12 years of age or older with hemophilia B; Rasuvo and Metoject, a formulation of methotrexate designed to treat rheumatoid arthritis and other auto-immune diseases; Rupall, a prescription allergy medication; and Gleolan, an optical imaging agent indicated in patients with glioma as an adjunct for the visualization of malignant tissue during surgery.

