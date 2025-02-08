Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Mitsubishi Estate had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 5.27%. Mitsubishi Estate updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.910-0.910 EPS.

Mitsubishi Estate stock opened at $14.68 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.01. The company has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 0.47. Mitsubishi Estate has a 12-month low of $12.78 and a 12-month high of $20.40.

About Mitsubishi Estate

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate activities in Japan and internationally. The company develops, leases, manages, and sells office buildings and commercial facilities; operates rental offices, coworking space, virtual offices, hourly meeting rooms, home delivery storage service, commercial nursing homes, and building garages; offers real estate management, as well as building management services, such as security, facility management, cleaning, and planting services; and operates hotels and airports.

