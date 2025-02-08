Sageworth Trust Co Has $205.81 Million Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Sageworth Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,751,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,848 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF makes up 12.7% of Sageworth Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $205,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACWI. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 405.0% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 81.4% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.
iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ:ACWI opened at $121.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $120.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.02. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a one year low of $102.89 and a one year high of $123.58.
iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Dividend Announcement
About iShares MSCI ACWI ETF
The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.
