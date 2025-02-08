TFG Advisers LLC Has $366,000 Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

TFG Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 242.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,390 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,482 shares during the quarter. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Colorado Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 4,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 12.5% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $27.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.97. The company has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $25.16 and a 12 month high of $29.72.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.