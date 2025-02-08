TFG Advisers LLC Acquires 491 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

TFG Advisers LLC grew its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the quarter. Iron Mountain comprises about 0.9% of TFG Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $2,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 7.0% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 59,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,101,000 after buying an additional 3,896 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 10.2% during the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 18.2% in the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new position in Iron Mountain in the third quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 3rd quarter worth $1,201,000. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Mithu Bhargava sold 8,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.49, for a total transaction of $863,400.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,364,012.46. This trade represents a 38.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 69,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.83, for a total transaction of $6,900,748.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,266 shares of company stock valued at $18,694,561 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Trading Down 0.1 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of NYSE IRM opened at $106.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.61. The stock has a market cap of $31.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 294.81, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.01. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $66.20 and a 12 month high of $130.24.

IRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Iron Mountain to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Iron Mountain from $131.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Iron Mountain currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.17.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

