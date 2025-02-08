iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by Platform Technology Partners

Platform Technology Partners cut its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,771 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,465,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,935,000 after acquiring an additional 3,563,486 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,658,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,337 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 68.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,759,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,670 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 179.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 849,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,676,000 after purchasing an additional 546,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $44,917,000. 23.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SHY opened at $81.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.36. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $80.91 and a 52-week high of $83.30.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2735 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.27.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

