Samson Rock Capital LLP Invests $18.22 Million in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Samson Rock Capital LLP bought a new stake in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,218,000. Kellanova comprises approximately 14.0% of Samson Rock Capital LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swedbank AB grew its position in Kellanova by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 273,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,076,000 after acquiring an additional 46,450 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 5.1% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 178,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,435,000 after purchasing an additional 8,686 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Kellanova by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 373,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,169,000 after buying an additional 24,067 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in Kellanova during the 4th quarter worth approximately $384,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Kellanova by 134.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,800,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,383 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on K. BNP Paribas lowered Kellanova from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Kellanova in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kellanova has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.96.

NYSE K opened at $82.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.97. The company has a market capitalization of $28.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.37. Kellanova has a 1 year low of $52.46 and a 1 year high of $82.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.61. Kellanova had a return on equity of 37.25% and a net margin of 10.53%. As a group, analysts expect that Kellanova will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.21, for a total transaction of $9,305,285.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,222,442 shares in the company, valued at $3,997,354,514.82. This represents a 0.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 1,031,247 shares of company stock worth $83,724,652 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

