American Capital Advisory LLC Buys 29,042 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

American Capital Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 681,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,042 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises 13.1% of American Capital Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. American Capital Advisory LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $23,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFAC. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 37,580,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,634,000 after purchasing an additional 250,182 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,745,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,479,000 after buying an additional 88,871 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 10,595,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789,147 shares during the last quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,718,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,645,000 after acquiring an additional 373,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 9,128,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,749,000 after acquiring an additional 104,084 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAC opened at $35.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.45 and a 200-day moving average of $34.51. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $29.57 and a twelve month high of $36.66. The firm has a market cap of $30.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

