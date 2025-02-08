Advisors Preferred LLC Invests $535,000 in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 273.3% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000.
iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance
ITA stock opened at $156.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $150.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.17. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $145.00 and a 52-week high of $206.56.
About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF
iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Why New Tariffs Could Boost These 3 Basic Materials Stocks
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 02/03 – 02/07
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Meta Platforms Continues to Prove Why It’s a Premier Play on AI
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.