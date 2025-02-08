Lecap Asset Management Ltd. Sells 3,030 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. lessened its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,030 shares during the period. Lecap Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 118.5% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 101.9% during the third quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 164,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.92, for a total transaction of $15,094,275.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,427,227.92. This represents a 67.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total transaction of $228,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,863,898.55. This trade represents a 1.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 572,824 shares of company stock worth $53,611,715. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GILD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley raised Gilead Sciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $87.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Daiwa America raised Gilead Sciences to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.39.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $96.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.07 and a 52 week high of $100.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.49. The company has a market capitalization of $119.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,067.11, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.18.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.01 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 0.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Featured Stories

