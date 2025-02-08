D Orazio & Associates Inc. Trims Stock Position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $37,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. purchased a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 223.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter.

Get Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:AVEM opened at $59.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.88. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $55.00 and a 12-month high of $66.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.13.

About Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.