Realta Investment Advisors Sells 3,721 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Realta Investment Advisors cut its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 90.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,721 shares during the period. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IBB. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,380,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,561,000 after purchasing an additional 538,899 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 743,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,234,000 after purchasing an additional 12,921 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 32.9% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 663,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,533,000 after buying an additional 164,000 shares in the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 593,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,395,000 after buying an additional 14,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,476,000. 62.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ:IBB opened at $137.67 on Friday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $123.60 and a 1 year high of $150.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.41.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.0624 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

(Free Report)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.