Insider Selling: Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV) Director Sells 5,485 Shares of Stock

Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAVGet Free Report) Director Blake G. Modersitzki sold 5,485 shares of Weave Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total transaction of $95,713.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 188,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,288,295.45. This represents a 2.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

WEAV traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.30. The company had a trading volume of 659,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,924. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.53. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.24 and a beta of 1.91. Weave Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.10 and a 12-month high of $17.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in Weave Communications by 114.6% during the 4th quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 27,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 14,693 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Weave Communications by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,536,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,220,000 after buying an additional 863,547 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Weave Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Weave Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,049,000. Finally, AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in Weave Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

WEAV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Weave Communications from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Weave Communications from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Weave Communications from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer experience and payments software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized healthcare businesses to maximize the value of their patient interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

