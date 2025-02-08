Generate Investment Management Ltd Has $10.45 Million Stake in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Generate Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 92.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,330 shares during the period. Generate Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Cencora were worth $10,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Cencora during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cencora by 85.2% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Cencora in the third quarter worth $41,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cencora in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cencora by 366.7% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
COR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Cencora in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Cencora from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on Cencora from $263.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Cencora from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Cencora from $287.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.90.
Insider Transactions at Cencora
In related news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 21,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.16, for a total transaction of $5,208,619.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 306,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,283,064.32. This trade represents a 6.55 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.72, for a total value of $383,792.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,329 shares in the company, valued at $4,649,648.88. This trade represents a 7.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,187 shares of company stock worth $17,790,912. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.
Cencora Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of COR stock opened at $247.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.49. Cencora, Inc. has a twelve month low of $214.77 and a twelve month high of $262.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.57.
Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.23. Cencora had a return on equity of 266.62% and a net margin of 0.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Cencora Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.29%.
Cencora Profile
Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Cencora
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- IBM’s AI Bet Pays Off—What’s Next for Investors?
- What is a Dividend King?
- 3 Reasons to Treat AMD’s Drop as an Entry Opportunity
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Qualcomm’s Post-Earnings Dip: A Prime Buying Opportunity?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Cencora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cencora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.