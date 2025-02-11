Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) CEO Sells $32,542.65 in Stock

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Free Report) CEO James F. Oliviero III sold 10,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total value of $32,542.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,775,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,891,309.85. The trade was a 0.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Stock Down 3.1 %

CKPT traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $3.13. The company had a trading volume of 851,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,885. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.38 and a 1 year high of $4.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.84 million, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.99.

Get Checkpoint Therapeutics alerts:

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.08). As a group, analysts expect that Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CKPT. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Checkpoint Therapeutics from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, D. Boral Capital began coverage on Checkpoint Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

View Our Latest Report on Checkpoint Therapeutics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Checkpoint Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CKPT. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 41.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 427,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 124,787 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 96.9% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 153,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 75,560 shares in the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 9.2% during the third quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp now owns 149,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 12,676 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 160.0% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 32.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. 22.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy and targeted oncology company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers in the United States and internationally. The company's lead antibody product candidate is Cosibelimab, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with selected recurrent or metastatic cancers; and CK-302, a product candidate in preclinical trials for hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Checkpoint Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Checkpoint Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.