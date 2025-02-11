Entain (LON:ENT) Shares Down 11.1% – Time to Sell?

Entain Plc (LON:ENT – Get Free Report) traded down 11.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 653 ($8.13) and last traded at GBX 660 ($8.22). 7,332,096 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 228% from the average session volume of 2,234,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 742.20 ($9.24).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Entain from GBX 1,030 ($12.83) to GBX 1,010 ($12.58) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,140 ($14.19) price objective on shares of Entain in a report on Monday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entain has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,079.67 ($13.44).

Get Entain alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ENT

Entain Price Performance

Insider Activity

The company has a market cap of £4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,031.25, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 712.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 700.87.

In other news, insider Ricky Sandler sold 4,334,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 806 ($10.04), for a total value of £34,939,148.92 ($43,505,352.91). Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Entain

(Get Free Report)

Entain plc (LSE: ENT) is a FTSE100 company and is one of the world’s largest sports betting and gaming groups, operating both online and in the retail sector. The Group owns a comprehensive portfolio of established brands; Sports brands include BetCity, bwin, Coral, Crystalbet, Eurobet, Ladbrokes, Neds, Sportingbet, Sports Interaction, STS, SuperSport and TAB NZ; Gaming brands include Foxy Bingo, Gala, GiocoDigitale, Ninja Casino, Optibet, Partypoker and PartyCasino.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Entain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.