Entain (LON:ENT) Shares Down 11.1% – Time to Sell?

Entain Plc (LON:ENT – Get Free Report) traded down 11.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 653 ($8.13) and last traded at GBX 660 ($8.22). 7,332,096 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 228% from the average session volume of 2,234,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 742.20 ($9.24).
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Entain from GBX 1,030 ($12.83) to GBX 1,010 ($12.58) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,140 ($14.19) price objective on shares of Entain in a report on Monday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entain has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,079.67 ($13.44).
Entain Price Performance
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Ricky Sandler sold 4,334,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 806 ($10.04), for a total value of £34,939,148.92 ($43,505,352.91). Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.
About Entain
Entain plc (LSE: ENT) is a FTSE100 company and is one of the world’s largest sports betting and gaming groups, operating both online and in the retail sector. The Group owns a comprehensive portfolio of established brands; Sports brands include BetCity, bwin, Coral, Crystalbet, Eurobet, Ladbrokes, Neds, Sportingbet, Sports Interaction, STS, SuperSport and TAB NZ; Gaming brands include Foxy Bingo, Gala, GiocoDigitale, Ninja Casino, Optibet, Partypoker and PartyCasino.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Entain
- How to Profit From Value Investing
- META Stock: Insider Selling Ramps Up—What It Means for Investors
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- 3 Chip Stocks Still Trading 50% Below Their 52-Week Highs
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- U.S. Steel: Will Trump-Backed Nippon Investment Drive Upside?
Receive News & Ratings for Entain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.