Serenus Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $2.50 Million in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Serenus Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 66,677 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,502,000. Comcast accounts for approximately 0.3% of Serenus Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 339,629 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $12,746,000 after purchasing an additional 18,533 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 119,836 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,497,000 after buying an additional 9,182 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Comcast by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. now owns 381,500 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $14,318,000 after acquiring an additional 123,062 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 38,937 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 6,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,067 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Comcast

In related news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 25,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $1,087,620.83. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 534,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,779,218.91. This trade represents a 4.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 234,464 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $10,002,234.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,669,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,539,128.48. The trade was a 3.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Macquarie reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CMCSA

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of CMCSA opened at $34.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.89 and a 200-day moving average of $39.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $32.50 and a twelve month high of $45.31.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 19.98%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 2nd. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 29.88%.

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.