Windsor Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Windsor Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 51,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 917 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF makes up 1.5% of Windsor Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $4,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 235.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Realta Investment Advisors raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 87.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JNK opened at $96.24 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.47 and a fifty-two week high of $97.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.39.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

