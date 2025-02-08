Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Insider Sells $69,178.14 in Stock

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) insider Adam G. Ciongoli sold 1,278 shares of FOX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total transaction of $69,178.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,618,324.61. This represents a 4.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

FOX Price Performance

FOXA stock opened at $52.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.09. The firm has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.76. Fox Co. has a 1 year low of $28.28 and a 1 year high of $55.56.

Get FOX alerts:

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 13.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FOX Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of FOX

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. FOX’s payout ratio is 13.20%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOXA. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 91.0% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in FOX in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in FOX by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in shares of FOX by 142.5% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of FOX during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. 52.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FOXA. Moffett Nathanson downgraded FOX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of FOX to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of FOX from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of FOX in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FOX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.19.

View Our Latest Report on FOX

About FOX

(Get Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.