Strid Group LLC Sells 266 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Strid Group LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. Strid Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VCSH. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Tillman Hartley LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC now owns 6,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 10,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Friedenthal Financial grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 13,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of VCSH stock opened at $78.17 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $76.27 and a 1 year high of $79.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.48.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.2813 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

